Local teacher sends art kits to her students

To get kids to go crafty, not crazy during the Stay At Home, Stay Safe order, a local elementary school art teacher sent her students art kits.

Most teachers only had a few days to transition to at-home learning before the school buildings closed in Vermont.

Arista Alanis, a Johnson Elementary School art teacher, says she wished she had given her kids more supplies before they were out of the building.

So she came up with an idea - sending them art kits to spark creativity during the pandemic.

"Once they tap into that creative place, a lot of joy and happiness comes out of it.," said Alanis.

