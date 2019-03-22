Local veteran aims to break burpee record to help fight PTSD

A local veteran is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most burpees done in 12 hours. It's all to raise awareness about veteran suicide prevention and mental health struggles.

"I hate burpees, hate them. I think they are the worst thing in the world," said Jason Mosel. That's exactly why he's doing 5,000 of the full-body, strength training exercise in just 12 hours. "I'm showing people that if life knocks you down 4,999 times, I can get up 5,000."

And Mosel says life did knock him down in 2005. After the Marine Corps veteran served two tours in Iraq, he struggled with depression and PTSD and attempted suicide. "That's where this really hits home for me, because I've lived it. I've done it. And I've seen where you can be in your darkest time and grow to where I am now," he said.

It's during the darkest times of the day Mosel will be making the record-breaking attempt. He says he wants to connect with the people who battle demons when the world can look and feel darkest, and to show them he's right there battling along with them, live online. "It's not just doing 5,000 burpees, it's doing it during the hardest time, when someone's going to need to see it the most," he said.

There's many different kinds of burpees, and the one that Mosel is going to be doing is arguably one of the hardest. "So we're going to drop down -- high plank, come down, chest touches the floor, arms come out, and then back in, push up, knees come in, and jump up," Mosel explained.

As part of the effort, Mosel has also partnered with The Josh Pallotta Fund, which is raising money to build a wellness recreation center for Vermont's veterans to honor the memory of a Colchester veteran who suffered from PTSD and took his own life.

"This is another way of saying, 'Hey, don't give up. Look what I've done. I haven't given up, and I'm going to keep pushing myself and pushing myself and pushing myself,'" said Valerie Pallotta, Josh's mom. She hopes Mosel's message will not only get the nonprofit one step closer to its one-million dollar goal, but also encourage struggling vets to reach out when they need help. "That one part of your life where you're so down and so depressed and you can't see out of it -- it will get better."

"Your face is hitting that ground, and you're standing right back up. And I'm going to show you, I ain't going to stay down," said Mosel, describing a burpee.

And he wants all veterans to get back up with him.

You can cheer on Mosel through the livestream on Facebook. It starts at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at 6 a.m. Saturday or you can go watch from the sidelines at Snap Fitness in Barre.