Local veterans affairs offices gear up for new Agent Orange claims

Many Vietnam-era veterans suffer from illnesses related to the use of Agent Orange overseas. but until now not all veterans have met the criteria to get help from the VA.

Almost three million American men and women served during the Vietnam War and many were exposed to Agent Orange, a defoliant that has been linked to various cancers, heart disease, and Parkinson's. When Congress passed the Agent Orange Act in 1990, it only called for men and women serving on land to receive benefits, but a recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals will change that in the new year.

"Vietnam at that time was just thick, thick jungle," said Steve Bowman with the Clinton County Veterans Service Agency. He says the court decision will make a world of difference to many. "Currently, through the Procopio case, it established that the VA wrongfully interpreted Congress' intent."

The VA will now pay back veterans -- particularly those serving in the Navy -- who suffered side-effects but were denied disability claims or denied benefits to the families of vets who have died.

"Just on a rough number, you're talking millions of people,"Bowman said.

Those vets who contacted the VA's office claiming their medical condition was caused by Agent Orange have until the end of the year to re-file that claim. Those spouses who lost a veteran to illness and made a claim to the VA will also need to re-file the paperwork.

If those claims qualify, the veteran or their family will receive retroactive benefits from the initial claim.

"We're talking billions of dollars that could be paid out to this county," Bowman said.

If a veteran never made those claims, they can still do so and will start receiving the benefits starting January 1st. Bowman says local veterans affairs offices are up to date on the new law and are there to help file paperwork before the deadline at the end of next year.

