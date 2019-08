The Vermont Chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association awarded a 10-thousand dollar check to Vermont Paws and Boots.

Paws for Boots is a non-profit that partners rescue dogs with disabled veterans and first responders.

The group also raised money for Vermont Paws and Boots through a tap takeover event with help from the local and veteran owned breweries and food vendors.

The check was presented Saturday at the VFW Post 6689 in Essex Junction.