Local veterans hospital to limit access points and start screenings

We are still waiting to hear back from the CDC on Vermont's first case of COVID-19. Currently, over 220 Vermonters are being monitored for Coronavirus symptoms.

With the increased numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in both New Hampshire and Vermont, a local veterans hospital will be limiting access points to their facilities.

Starting Tuesday, the White River Junction VA Medical Center will start screening at the entrances of their facilities.

Veterans and essential visitors will only be able to enter through their main entrance. Staff will have a separate entrance.

They say their main goal is to protect uninfected patients and staff and to limit the spread of coronavirus.