Locals react to Pelosi impeachment inquiry announcement

"The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president's betrayal of the oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections," said Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-U.S. House Speaker.

"It's just a continuation of the witch hunt...worst witch hunt in political history," said President Donald Trump.

It's the debate everyone's having tonight following Speaker Pelosi's announcement on national television.

Can President Donald Trump be impeached, and should he?

The overall consensus on Church Street was President Trump should be impeached.

We spoke with residents who said they think the President has been unloyal to the American people, specifically on reports that he contacted the Ukranian President for information on a political rival, but others say they think this inquiry is another witch hunt.

"Today I'm announcing the House of Representatives moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry," Pelosi said.

After 32 months of talking about it, the House is taking the first step toward impeaching the President.

The breaking point was a whistleblower complaint that Trump pressured the President of Ukraine to investigate Former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

While speaking in New York, he dismissed the inquiry and defended his actions.

"There was never any quid pro quo, there was no pressure applied, no nothing," said the President.

Some Republican Congressional leaders backed him up.

"I think House Democrats have impeachment fever and the only cure is gonna be re-electing the President," Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, said.

"I realize 2016 did not turn out the way Speaker Pelosi wanted it to happen," Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said. "But she cannot change the laws of this Congress. She cannot unilaterally decide when an impeachment inquiry.

House Democrats stand by their claim that President Trump has committed treason, bribery, and other high crimes worthy of removal from office.

Some people in Burlington say the same.

"He thinks that he can just say anything that he wants and thinks that he can get away with it," Burlington resident Sasha Packy said. "He kinda is because no one is really doing much about it."

"I do think that he's performed acts that have been treasonous and impeachable," Massachusetts resident Steve Pattyson said. "And I hope Mitch McConnell goes down with him. I think Mitch McConnell should be indicted as a treasonous person who's gone against all of the concepts of the constitution since he's been in office."

A lot of people are wondering what the impeachment process looks like.

First, Congress opens up an inquiry to investigate whether impeachment is appropriate. The next step is that the House decides whether to pass the articles of impeachment by a majority vote. The last step is that the Senate tries the accused President with the Chief Justice overseeing the proceedings.

To convict the President, 67 of the 100 senators would have to vote yes.

Democrats would need 20 of the current 53 Republican Senators to agree with them on the impeachment charges in order to remove President Trump from office.