Lockdown lifted at Springfield High School

A lockdown at Springfield High School has been lifted.

Springfield police tell WCAX News the school was locked down at about 1 p.m. and numerous officers responded to the school.

A post on the Springfield School District Facebook page from Superintendent Zach McLaughlin said the school was not in the midst of an active event and police were investigating an unsubstantiated threat against the school.

At about 2:30 p.m., police posted on Facebook that the lockdown was lifted.

