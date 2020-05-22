Lodging, restaurants to reopen; Gov. Scott to provide update on other sectors

The long awaited day is here when reservations can be taken and the lodging industry can start welcoming people.

Hotels, bed and breakfasts and private campgrounds can open in Vermont starting Friday.

But the biggest cash-flow comes from people out-of-state and there are still questions about how the required self-quarantine rules will work.

The other guidelines include a 25 percent capacity limit and a month-long record of all guests so the state can contact trace for COVID cases if needed. Compliance is based on the honor system

Restaurant owners are turning around their closed signs for the first time in weeks on Friday, but you'll have to sit outside and there are other strict guidelines.

While restuarants get underway, other sectors are still waiting for a reopening date.

On Friday, Governor Phil Scott is expected to provide more information for barbershops, hair and nail salons. He indicated he'd announced when customers could get those services again if the data look good.

He's hold a press conference at 11 a.m. and we'll have that for you live on Channel 3.

Many of you have asked about other medical services like chiropractic work, massage therapy and acupuncture. They're not open yet, but Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith told us that on Friday they'll learn when they can take bookings again.