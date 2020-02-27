Log & Timber Show to be hosted in South Burlington

The Vermont Log and Timber Home Show will be at the DoubleTree in South Burlington for the next three days and will feature over fifteen local and out of state timber home companies, as well as home-construction companies, planners, and industry experts.

Representatives from DoubleTree say that they host a bunch of shows and events throughout the year, but are always eager to welcome new companies to the fold.

"This is what we do, this is our swim lane so to speak," said Alan Hebert, the director of sales and marketing at the DoubleTree. "We love working with clients like this, it gives us a unique perspective in the community and for the community."

Eric Johnson, the owner of the showcase, says that Burlington may have to become an annual show location.

"So in a market like this, there's a little joke at 4:01 PM on Sunday we'll know," Johnson said. "I mean I have a funny feeling that'll be a return market for us, I'm already looking at dates for next year."

The event will run throughout the weekend and will end on Sunday, March 1st.