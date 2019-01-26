Logging truck and train collide in East Wallingford

Police say that Saturday morning a truck carrying logs went through the intersection on Sewerd Hill Road in East Wallingford and collided with a freight train carrying talcum powder.

"We were just hanging out and heard a big bang," said Greg Downing who lives right near the scene of the crash.

The truck flipped on its side and was totaled. The train was dented from the impact.

"Pretty crazy. Roads blocked, trains going everywhere, it’s a mess man big time," said Downing.

A DHART helicopter was brought in to airlift the driver, Gary Martin, 60, of Shrewsbury, to Dartmouth Medical Center to be treated with non-life threatening injuries. Multiple agencies were called to the scene, spending most of Saturday working to clear the road.

"Obviously the train company has to come in and TSB (Transportation Safety Board) has been notified, State Police, Fire Department, obviously log trucks to remove the logs," said Lieutenant Barbara Kessler of the Vermont State Police.

The Lieutenant says the lights were flashing at the intersection indicating a train was coming. It’s still unclear how the crash happened and why the driver didn't slow down.

"There is some indication that the crossing was not salted or sanded very well. Not sure if that’s a problem we are still looking into it," said Lt. Kessler.

The crash is still a shock to those nearby.

"Kind of hard to picture what exactly happened," said Downing.

It is still unclear how much damage there is to the train, tracks, and logging truck. Police say the train conductor was not injured.

