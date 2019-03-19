London farm experiments with growing underground

Farmers in London are taking their crops from tunnels to tables. The underground technique is changing the way city consumers get their greens.

One-hundred below London's busy streets there are rows of green farmland like you've never seen before.

''Leafy greens are possible, micro greens, heads of lettuce,' said Richard Ballard, the founder of Growing Underground.

The project relies on a World War II air raid shelter to hold its tasty harvest. The first of its kind, this farm provides an innovative alternative for urban agriculture by growing herbs like parsley, chives, and cilantro.

Unlike traditional farms, the sun is replaced with LED lighting. The temperature is also carefully controlled, allowing crops to grow year-round. Farms based in cities have a smaller carbon footprint.

'Here we can harvest, we can deliver to our customers. Some of them very, very close by, in just a few hours," said Eric Nynkson, a chef at the restaurant Esca. It's one stop on their delivery route -- located just above the farm.

Nynkson uses the herbs in his signature dishes. ''It makes it very good looking and presentable," he said.

The crop concept surprises costumers like Steven Watson.

Steven Watson: 'Really? I didn't know that. I mean it tastes amazing. It tastes really good.

Reporter Gwen Baumgardner: You can't tell the difference?

Steven Watson: No, no different, really good, really fresh.

Growing underground's success has encouraged other cities, like New York, to start planting similar farms.

''There's a vast amount of underground space all over the world," Ballard said.

Meaning, the next farm could soon be growing right under your feet.

Farmers hope to expand their underground crops from herbs to full sized vegetables. The founders of Growing Underground say they don't want to replace traditional farming, just provide more alternatives for cities.