Long Island enters first phase of NY's reopening process

Long Island has become the latest region of New York to begin easing restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus as it enters the first phase of the state’s four-step reopening process.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that Nassau and Suffolk counties could begin reopening parts of their economy after nonessential businesses were shuttered for two months. Construction, manufacturing, agriculture and retail with curbside pickup will be permitted in the first phase of reopening.

Several popular beaches on Long Island opened last weekend with new rules for reduced capacity and social distancing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

