Longtime Brattleboro furniture store announces closure

A furniture store that's been in downtown Brattleboro for nearly five decades is closing.

A Candle in the Night on Main Street has been selling furniture for 46 years. The store will close for good at the end of the year, or sooner, depending on inventory.

The owners simply say it's time to retire, but they admit it's also a tough time for brick and mortar stores. Not helping matters, Brattleboro approved a 1 percent local option sales tax which kicked in on July 1st.

"Brick and mortar is hard to maintain, and you know an extra sales tax when you're next to New Hampshire --which has none. And just feeling like it's a difficult time in downtown Brattleboro," said the store's Donna Simons.

But it's not all bad news. Simons says the building will soon become another spot to celebrate the arts in the community.