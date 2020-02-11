Longtime Burlington bakery opens in South Burlington

After 30 years on Main Street in Burlington, Mirabelles has moved to Williston Road in South Burlington.

Tuesday was their first day of business at their new location and the crew says they are already enjoying the new space.

Owner Alison Lane says they outgrew their space in Burlington.

The new location almost doubles their kitchen space and storage capacity, and also provides them with an office space.

"We needed a lot of space," Lane said. "This seemed like a really good spot for us because it was a big space and it was basically a box that we could make into a kitchen that we wanted to work in."

Tuesday was their first day of business but they have a "grand opening" scheduled for Wednesday.