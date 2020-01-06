Longtime Burlington pastry shop to move to South Burlington

A longtime downtown Burlington cafe is closing at the end of the month but it's moving and setting up shop outside the city.

Mirabelle's Cafe and Pastry shop announced on Facebook on Monday that after 30 years it's moving to Williston Road in South Burlington.

The owners said the new space will allow them to grow and will have more parking.

There will no longer have table service but the shop will stick around.

WCAX learned about the new space in November, but when we asked Mirabelle's then about the new location, they told us it did not want to comment because people might get confused and think they were moving.

It will be leasing space on Williston Road from the Burlington International Airport which told us back in November it welcomes their new addition.

"They wanted to make sure it was the right space, they were just looking to expand and be able to get in and out a bit easier, and this will enable them to do so," Burlington International Airport Gene Richards' said to us back in November.

Mirabelle's is not moving into the airport itself, but into a business complex, the airport owns.

The airport says the deal has been in negotiations for about eight months.

Mirabelle's last day downtown is Saturday, January 25th.

It will reopen in South Burlington on February 10th.