Longtime Essex Junction barber closing up shop

You can hear the buzz when you step inside the building. Garry Montague has been cutting hair for more than 50 years in Essex Junction.

"You meet a lot of interesting people. Everybody is interesting," he said.

Montague says he has seen some change, from the way people act...

"Everybody is in a hurry today," he said.

...To his commute.

"It used to be a 25-minute drive to my house and now it's an hour drive. I used to have to slow down for cows, now its cars," Montague said.

But things like the radio and the cash register have stood the test of time.

As for the people, they keep coming back-- a reflection of his work.

"A lot of generations," Montague said. "Once in a while someone one will come in and say, 'Sit right up there. That's where grandpa sat for his first haircut.'"

But on Saturday, Montague will go to a part-time role. The shop will move and a new gym will take its spot in the shopping center.

"Writing on the wall," Montague said. "It's probably time."

For those who never miss a haircut, they say they will miss their barber.

"He knows everyone from Bakersfield to here on Route 15," said Gary Destromp of Milton.

"For excellent haircuts and the jokes there," customer Richard Dupaw said.

Lots of jokes-- not all of them appropriate for television.

"You tell them a joke, they can't leave-- because they're sitting in the chair getting their haircut-- even if it's a bad joke," Montague said.

He encourages people to slow down. Hair will grow back but you only get one chance to make your life a cut above the rest.

"One thing about the golden years is that they don't last so long. That's sorta the end of the line," he said.

Montague says what he'll miss most is not the work, it's the people.

The other barbers plan to take over and open their new location next month.

As for the shopping center, there are more changes in the works. The plan is for a Planet Fitness to take the place of multiple stores there.