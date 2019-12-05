Longtime New York State Senator Betty Little to retire

Longtime New York State Senator Betty Little will not be seeking re-election and will retire at the end of her term on December 31, 2020.

Little has represented the 45th district of New York, which includes Clinton, Essex, and Franklin counties, since 2003.

“Although it is very difficult for me to contemplate stepping away from the public service that I love so much, it’s time,” said Little. “Being able to do this work for so many years has been the greatest honor. I’ve not taken one moment of it for granted."

Little began her career in public office in 196 on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. After the retirement of Sen. Ron Stafford in 2002, she ran for and won the State Senate seat. Her office says she has sponsored 322 new chapters of law over the past 19 years. During her tenure, Little served as chair of the Senate’s Local Government, Tourism and Cultural Arts and Housing Committees and as a member of the Senate Rules and Finance Committees. She is now the ranking Republican on the Senate Education Committee.

“With the year ahead of me and not having to focus on re-election, I will do all I can on behalf of those I am honored to represent,” said Little. “I plan to spend a lot of time traveling throughout the district and am hopeful for a productive session in Albany. Who knows what will follow when I retire at the end of next year, but I look forward to staying active, engaged and busy and being helpful wherever and whenever I can,” Little said.

Little lives in Queensbury. She has six children and 18 grandchildren.