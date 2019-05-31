Longtime South Burlington repair shop owner calls it quits

Anyone who has ever driven down Route 7 in South Burlington has passed Kaigle's gas station. Now, after 60 years in business, the family-owned gas station and repair shop is closing.

It's owned by Ray Kaigle, who is walking away from the business. He bought it from his father in the 80s and is shutting down at the end of June.

"We've become an honest shop, we've been an honest shop. And we are going to go out as an honest shop," Kaigle said. "Thanks for the good years. Without customers, we have nothing."

An out-of-state company bought Champlain Oil, and Kaigle says doesn't want to do business with them.