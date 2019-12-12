Longtime ‘The Price is Right’ host Bob Barker celebrates 96th birthday

Television game show icon Bob Barker is celebrating his 96th birthday on Thursday.

Barker is known by many as the longtime host of the CBS daytime game show “The Price is Right.” He hosted the show beginning in 1972 when the network brought back the show, and he remained as host for 35 years. Drew Carey has hosted the show since 2007. Barker made an appearance on an April 1, 2015 episode and hosted the first pricing game as an April Fools’ Day surprise.

Barker became a household name in the 1950s when he started hosting “Truth or Consequences.”

While Barker made his name in television, many remember him for his role in the 1996 comedy “Happy Gilmore.” In the movie, Barker would get in a fight with the title character, played by Adam Sandler, during a disastrous round of golf.

Barker is also one of the more notable animal rights activists in the entertainment industry. He would end each episode of “The Price is Right” reminding viewers to have their pets spayed or neutered to help control the pet population. Carey has continued this tradition as the host of the show.

The studio where “The Price is Right” is recorded is named after Bob Barker.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.