Longtime Vermont foster parent arrested on sexual assault charges

A longtime Vermont foster parent faces child sexual assault charges.

Authorities say they received a report from state social workers earlier this month about an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile by Keith LaFlam, 59, a well-known foster parent from Milton.

Officials say LaFlam was originally a licensed DCF foster parent starting in 1994 and has worked with Northeastern Family Institute and the Howard Center through September 2017.

Investigators with the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations interviewed LaFlam Monday and he was arrested for two counts of sexual assault and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

He is due in court Tuesday.