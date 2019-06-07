Longtime Winooski firefighter laid to rest

It was a final farewell in Winooski Thursday to honor former firefighter George Gamelin who died this week at the age of 82.

He served over 60 years on the Winooski Fire Department and 28 years in the Vermont Army National Guard. As a father-figure to the station he earned the name "Pepe."

More than 30 emergency vehicles from towns across Northern Vermont took part in Gamelin's final tone.

"This was huge. He was a pillar of the community in Winooski. He was loved. He was a hero -- amazing, family and friends. There's not enough words to say," said Heather Gamelin.

"I think it was a good send off to bring him home on his firetruck that he always rode -- drove every parade -- he loved it," added Cody Acker.

Gamelin's ashes were brought home to his wife Sue of 59 years.