Look Aheads

Here are some stories we'll have our eye on this week.

MONDAY:

On Monday, there will be a meeting of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel.

This will be the third meeting of the year for the NDCAP.

They'll be meeting by Skype from 6pm to 9 pm.

This group replaced the seven-member Vermont State Nuclear Advisory Panel that had been in place while Vermont Yankee produced electricity.

Also on Monday, consultants who assessed the Bennington Police Department following reports of racial harassment of a black state lawmaker will be answering questions from the public.

The Select Board will meet at 6 pm in a virtual session with the team from the International Association of Chiefs of Police that released its report last month.

The report calls for improvements, after finding the Bennington Police Department’s practices have created deep mistrust in parts of the community.

TUESDAY:

The North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual Spill Team Safety Seminar on Tuesday.

It runs from 8 am to noon.

The seminar will provide awareness and training for employees to respond to spills.

It focuses on OSHA requirements in dealing with chemical spills, and will touch on other kinds as well.

This is the first of two, four-hour seminars.

WEDNESDAY:

And on Wednesday, the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association and the Vermont Specialty Food Association are offering a webinar.

This week's topic is "How to Stay Growth-Oriented and Resilient in Your Retail, Grocery, or Specialty Foods Business."

It begins at 1 pm.

Webinars are open to all VRGA and VSFA members, as well as prospective members for a limited time.

They're free, but require registration.