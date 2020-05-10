Look aheads

Monday:

The Vermont State College system is in the spotlight Monday.

The VSCS Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to discuss the system.

Agenda items include updates from the finance and Facilities Committee and the Long Range Planning Committee.

They'll also be further discussing the Search for a Longer-Term Interim Chancellor.

That meeting will be held via Zoom at 1 p.m.

The public is free to watch via YouTube streaming.

Wednesday:

Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center is holding 'Return to Work' Scenarios.

The live forum on Zoom will feature Vermont manufacturers and heath care professionals.

It takes place from 1:30 to 2:30.

You can learn how they are addressing your issues or concerns.

Friday:

The North Country Chamber of Commerce will continue its webinar series.

This week's 10 am meeting is a COVID-19 safety resource officer training.

Federal mandates say ALL companies must provide training for employees anytime there is a hazard that could cause death or serious physical harm.

This is a great way to learn about the risks of working with COVID-19.

All week:

It's the 35th annual Kids Day by the Burlington Parks, Rec and Waterfront Department.

It began running this week, and will continue until May 16.

The rest of the week will be filled with activities like concerts and sustainability lessons.

And even a virtual talent show.