Look aheads

Here are some stories and events we'll be keeping our eye on this week.

On Tuesday, the Vermont State Labor Council AFL-CIO will picket to support Burlington employees and essential workers.

They're asking for no cuts to union positions, and will fight for a new deal.

The union says Mayor Miro Weinberger is asking city employees to open their contracts to make economic concessions, or face layoffs.

The group will meet at 3:30 pm at the Burlington Department of Public Works on Pine Street before walking to City Hall.

On Thursday, history will be made in the Granite State.

In May, it was decided that the New Hampshire House of Representatives would convene on June 11th.

But, they'll be meeting at the UNH Wittemore Center for session.

This is the first time that the house has met outside of the chamber since the Civil War.