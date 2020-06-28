Looking ahead

Here are some stories to keep on your radar for this week.

MONDAY:

On Monday the Vermont State College System Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting.

They'll be working on finding the Interim Chancellor and discussing the Ad Hot Committee formed to do so.

This meeting can be watched by the public on Youtube.

You can watch it here: www.vsc.edu/live

TUESDAY:

On Tuesday we'll get our first look at advanced technology in screening for COVID-19.

The Central Vermont Medical Center announced that anyone entering its main hospital building will have their body temperature read by a thermal imaging camera.

This new process is more efficient and will require less personnel to get everyone's temperature checked.

WEDNESDAY:

On Wednesday, the state-wide plastic bag ban begins in Vermont.

All businesses will have to provide reusable bags for shoppers.

Some where concerned about the start date of this ban amid coronavirus concerns.

However, lawmakers have stuck with the start date and it begins on July 1st.

Also Wednesday will be the swearing-in ceremony for Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete.

It will begin at 9 am in front of Montpelier's City Hall.

If the weather isn't good, it will be moved indoors to the memorial room and council chambers.

Coordinators ask that anyone in attendance please practice social distancing and wear a mask.