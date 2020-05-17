Look aheads

TUESDAY:

In Barre, coronavirus testing for people with no symptoms continues.

It will run from 9 am to 3 pm at the Barre City Auditorium.

While testing is free and easy, space can be limited and you MUST register before attending.

You do not need a doctor's referral. But if you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.

Also on Tuesday, Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility is partnering with Hickok and Boardman for a leadership webinar.

This is part of a 5 part series.

The goal is to help leaders at all levels of Vermont companies and organizations.

This webinar on building resilience will run from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

THURSDAY:

Norwich University will host a free education fair.

There will be six free 45-minute webinar sessions, running on May 21st from 1:30 to 5 pm.

Participants can sign up for a seminar topic that interests them... they are all different.

Topics range from the economy, to credit transfers and the Norwich community.

Also Thursday the Vermont Telecommunications and Connectivity Advisory Board will meet.

That will run from 10 am to noon.

They'll be discussing the draft emergency broadband action plan for public comment.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend virtually, either online or by phone.

The number is (802) 552-8456. The conference number is 156 203 760.