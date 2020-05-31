Look aheads

Here are some things to keep on your radar as we head into this week.

MONDAY:

On Monday, the Vermont State College System Board will have a special meeting.

They'll be establishing a formal Search Committee for the Interim Chancellor position.

The virtual meeting is set to happen at 12:50 pm via Zoom.. but the public can watch via Youtube.

Also on Monday, the University of Vermont Medical Center Doctor accused of putting cameras in hospital bathrooms will appear in federal court.

38-year-old Eike Blohm was also found to be in possession of child pornography.

Police found more than 13-hundred videos in his possession.

TUESDAY:

On Tuesday, the state of Vermont will host a virtual meeting get feedback on their Watershed Action Plan.

Vermonters are invited to attend the online presentation to review a plan encompassing 580 square miles.

The plan was created to assess the health of the basin and identifies 56 water quality strategies related to agriculture, developed lands, wastewater, and other natural resources.

The plan also includes information about how landowners, watershed organizations, and communities can access funding and technical assistance to help protect and restore water resources.

FRIDAY:

And beginning Friday the Rotary International Fishing Classic will start.

It runs through the 7th in Plattsburgh, though there are weigh stations on both sides of the lake.

It's three days of nonstop competition fishing for the largest fish among salmon, steelhead, brown trout, lake trout, and walleye!

You need to register by June 4th at 6 p.m.