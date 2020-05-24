Looking Ahead

Here are some things to keep on your radar this week.

TUESDAY:

On Tuesday, the Addison County Recovery Team will host a community town hall.

They'll share survey results and talk about next steps in the economic recovery process.

The meeting begins at 3 pm and will be held on Zoom.

It's free to attend but you must register ahead of time.

Once you've done that, a meeting link will be sent to you.

WEDNESDAY:

On Wednesday, short film director Jesse Nesser will join the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival for a chat.

It will be held live on Zoom beginning at 7 pm.

Nesser has directed a number of short films, and attendees can expect to see a first look screening of his newest film.

It is limited to 100 people... we'll have the registration link on our website.

FRIDAY:

And Friday is the deadline for New Hampshire businesses to submit a Main Street Relief Fund pre-qualification application.

This fund is part of an allocated $400 million set aside from the CARES Act coronavirus Relief Fund by Governor Chris Sununu.

Eligible businesses must have a principal place of business in New Hampshire and have generated less than $20 million in revenue during the 2019 tax year.

Healthcare, childcare, and agriculture businesses will be addressed in other programs.