Looking Ahead

Here are some things to keep on your radar this week.
TUESDAY:
On Tuesday, the Addison County Recovery Team will host a community town hall.
They'll share survey results and talk about next steps in the economic recovery process.
The meeting begins at 3 pm and will be held on Zoom.
It's free to attend but you must register ahead of time.
Once you've done that, a meeting link will be sent to you.
WEDNESDAY:
On Wednesday, short film director Jesse Nesser will join the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival for a chat.
It will be held live on Zoom beginning at 7 pm.
Nesser has directed a number of short films, and attendees can expect to see a first look screening of his newest film.
It is limited to 100 people... we'll have the registration link on our website.
FRIDAY:
And Friday is the deadline for New Hampshire businesses to submit a Main Street Relief Fund pre-qualification application.
This fund is part of an allocated $400 million set aside from the CARES Act coronavirus Relief Fund by Governor Chris Sununu.
Eligible businesses must have a principal place of business in New Hampshire and have generated less than $20 million in revenue during the 2019 tax year.
Healthcare, childcare, and agriculture businesses will be addressed in other programs.