Looking ahead

MONDAY:

The Burlington Board of Police Commissioners will hold a virtual meeting at 6 o'clock.

Part of the agenda includes discussion surrounding Officers Bellavance, Campbell, and Corrow - who are named in police brutality lawsuits brought about by Black men.

Bellavance was suspended for 3 weeks without pay in 2018 for using excessive force against a Black man and knocking him unconscious.

Corrow and Campbell were not directly involved but were reprimanded for their conduct during the encounter.

WEDNESDAY:

The Clinton County Department of Motor Vehicles will open by appointment only.

The office has been closed since March 23rd - they are expecting many people to try and make appointments.

You can make an appointment by calling 518-565-4789.

The hours of operation are Monday though Friday, 8 am to 3:30 pm.

THURSDAY:

The Mayor of Plattsburgh will hold a public hearing on Thursday at 5 pm to review the proposed 2021 budget.

In a narrative, Mayor Colin read said he had formulated a plan to reduce the tax rate to 2006 levels before COVID hit.

Now, he's hoping to stabilize a trajectory to reduce their $750,000 structural deficit and rebuild city savings.

A copy of the budget is online here: http://cityofplattsburgh.com/DocumentCenter/View/5054/Mayor-2021-Budget-and-Narrative-

FRIDAY:

Two of Vail Resorts' northeast locations will open for summer operations.

Mount Snow and Okemo will open for the summer.

Stowe opens on Saturday.

They will open with limited summer activity choices focusing on mountain access and scenic lift rides.