Looking ahead

Here are some stories to keep an eye on this week.

TUESDAY:

On Tuesday, Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan will have a press conference to discuss his 100 day entry plan.

We'll have more information regarding the back to school process following this meeting.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday is the deadline to apply for a moose hunting permit.

Moose populations in Wildlife Management Unit E, which is in the Northeast Kingdom, are significantly denser than other areas in the state.

Applications are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department's website.

Lottery applications for hunting permits are $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents.

Winners of the permit lottery will purchase resident hunting permits for $100 and nonresident hunting permits for $350.

THURSDAY:

On Thursday, a webinar to help UVM students decide if they should study from home, or come to campus this fall.

With only two weeks to make their choice, this comes after UVM announced another semester of remote classes.

The UVMStrong Fall 2020 Advisory Committee will be offering information for students and families from 7- 8:30 p.m.

Join here: https://go.uvm.edu/covidinfostudents

FRIDAY:

On Friday, the Special Olympics Vermont Summerfest Kickoff begins.

While the Special Olympics in Vermont have had to cancel all in-person competition and fundraisers, this virtual event is a celebration of fitness, fun, and friendship.

The event begins at 5:30 PM and is just the beginning of a bunch of activities that will happen throughout the weekend.