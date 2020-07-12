Looking ahead for the week of 7/12/20

Here are some stories we will have our eye on this week:

Monday, we'll learn more about Vermont's primary elections.

Secretary of State Jim Condos will discussing the process at a media conference. That includes vote by mail options for Vermont voters and information on early voting. The statewide primary is August 11th.

Tuesday, we should get more information on the USCIS Furloughs announced last week. There will be a press call to discuss the matter with the American Federation of Government Employees.

WCAX learned last week that 13,400 USCIS employees received furlough notices. The furloughs are expected to go into effect on August 3rd and will last up to 90 days unless emergency funding is provided by Congress.

Wednesday, is the deadline to pay state and federal taxes.

Because of COVID-19, the original filing deadline and tax payment due date for 2019 was postponed from April 15 to July 15.

The IRS and the U.S. Attorney are warning of tax and COVID-19 related scams as criminals could use the deadline to obtain personal financial information.

