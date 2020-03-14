Looking ahead to Sunday's Face the Nation

Face the Nation airs Sunday morning at 10:30.

Darren Perron caught up with Margaret Brennan to discuss what to expect.

Perron: Coronavirus is continuing to spread around the US. What is the government doing to stop it?

Brennan: Well, the President announced in his Rose Garden Address that he is officially declaring a national emergency. That sounds significant, but what it really means is that it's about freeing up resources for states and localities. It provides them with the ability to get a piece of about fifty-billion dollars in additional financial aid to do things that they need to do to meet the medical demands that they are seeing on the ground. There were also statements about the private sector chipping in here. Wal-Mart offering up its parking lots for testing facilities. The White House says they want to have Google set up. A website, so individuals can go online and check to see if they need to be tested for the virus. This is an effort to stop them from actually going to the hospital at this point. The advisories from people like Dr. Anthony Fauci, who will be our guest on Sunday on Face the Nation, is that you should stay at home, pick up the phone and call your doctor, not go to the hospital, in order to get diagnosed. They are trying to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus by reducing that contact.

Perron: Let's switch to the markets, they've reached a bear market territory because of the coronavirus pandemic. Do we know yet the economic fall out from coronavirus?

Brennan: We don't yet know the economic fallout and it is that uncertainty that is the biggest weight on the financial markets. Not knowing a timeline, not knowing a dollar amount. You had extraordinary statements from airline CEOs, including the head of Delta, saying that they have never seen an event like this before. That's extraordinary when you think that these industries went through 9/11, when air travel really came to a virtual halt. The demand is falling off in all sorts of travel related industries. All of this impacts workers at home as well, who may be paid by the hour, they aren't salaried, they don't necessarily have paid leave, therefore they might not want to stay at home. All these changes in how Americans live their lives has an economic impact and it's hard to put a price on it at this point.

Perron: You'll be diving deeper into that on Face the Nation. Margaret Brennan, we'll be watching. Thank you very much.