Looking for a hike? Check out Trail Finder

Hiking is a great way to get outdoors during the pent up days of the pandemic. And for residents in Vermont and New Hampshire, there is an online resource that helps find that perfect trail.

"Just good to get out of the house," said Brooke Blicher of Norwich.

Blicher and her daughter, Willa, took a quick hike Wednesday on the Bill Ballard Trail in Norwich.

"Good to get some steps in and burn some energy for both of us," Blicher said.

Little Willa always has her eyes peeled for lizards and salamanders.

"There's a little stream we go to and we always find salamanders there," she said.

The 4-mile trail is part of the Upper Valley Trails Alliance network.

"What I would say if we came in here right now and this parking lot is full, we would have had a plan B and a plan C," said Russ Hirschler of the Upper Valley Trails Alliance.

And this website helps make those plans. It's a trail finder that maps hundreds of locations across Vermont and New Hampshire.

"You can search by activity, you can search by difficulty level, you can search by town or county, you can search by keywords," Hirschler explained.

Each location has a description of what to expect and a printable map.

"Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation is a major partner. UNH Cooperative extension is another major partner," Hirschler said.

There a total of 650 trails systems on the website.

"I do Gile Mountain a lot. But I actually don't know a ton of other trails," said Sarah Hazelton of Norwich.

But the word is getting out where to look. Clicks on the site are up 130%.

"It is just nice to be able to get out and get some fresh air. Get some exercise, get my skates on," Hazelton said.

During the springtime, experts say to avoid the muddy sections so the trails stay in good shape for everyone.

"If you are hiking on a trail and it is really, really muddy, it may be best to turn around and find another one," Hirschler said.

And trail officials say the site is constantly evolving. If there is a special spot that is not currently on the website, you can contact the Upper Valley Trails Alliance to get it added.

The trail finder is a website not an app but it does work on your hand-held device.