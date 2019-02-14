Looking for true love? Why matchmakers are making a comeback

In the age of online dating, some people are turning to a more personal approach to find love -- matchmakers are making a comeback.

Stephanie and Josh Teitelbaum are happily married with a 3-year-old daughter and another baby on the way, but finding each other wasn't easy. Both tried online dating for years without success.

"I was meeting lots of people but not quite meeting that right person I wanted to take that step with," Josh said.

"I was just like clearly at this point -- I am having trouble doing this on my own, so let me get help from someone who is a professional," Stephanie said.

Both of them turned to matchmaker Michelle Frankel. She set up Stephanie with Josh and the rest, as they say, is history.

Reporter Hilary Lane: What made you think they were going to be a good fit?

Michelle Frankel: I think their values and what was really important to them and how they wanted to live their life.

Frankel is the chief love officer at New York City Matchmaking, and uses a combination of logic and intuition to match people. "And once we find the person who is a great match for our client, we make an introduction and curate the whole date, all our client has to do is show up," she said.

According to the Matchmaking Institute, personal matchmaking accounts for a third of the 2.5 billion dollar dating industry, and it's growing. Matchmaking accounts for 12 percent of all dating products and services according to IBISWorld.com. Industry revenue is growing and there are an estimated 1,600 personal matchmakers in business.

"People are really looking for that commitment and it's harder than ever to find," Frankel said.

But it's not cheap. Frankel's services begin at $7,500 and go up to $30,000. Prices depend partly on how many potential suitors a client will be introduced to. Frankel says when it comes to marriages, she has an 80 percent success rate.

Reporter Hilary Lane: Would you say the price tag is worth it?

Stephanie Teitelbaum: Yeah, for sure.

Josh Teitelbaum: One-hundred percent. I would pay double.

The Teitelbaums say it's a small price to pay for a lifetime together.