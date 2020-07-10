Loon hatches for 1st time in century in southeastern Massachusetts

A loon has hatched for the first time in more than century in southeastern Massachusetts thanks to a long-term effort to restore the traditional nesting grounds for the aquatic birds.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said Thursday the chick hatched this spring in Fall River. The Maine-based Biodiversity Research Institute relocated loon chicks from Maine and New York to the Lakeville, Massachusetts, area back in 2015 in the hopes of re-establishing breeding and nesting patterns.

They say that appears to have worked because one of the relocated birds is the father of the newborn chick.

