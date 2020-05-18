Lost hiker safe after night outdoors, saw rescuers twice

A Lyman man is safe after getting lost while hiking and spending the night outside.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says the 62-year-old man had planned to hike a 12.5 mile loop on the Downes Brook Trail and Albany on Thursday.

His family called authorities when they hadn’t heard from him by 9 p.m.

Conservation officers passed within sight of him twice that night but he was unable to signal them, and they couldn’t hear him over the noise of a nearby river.

He was able to continue hiking Friday morning and returned to the trailhead.

5/16/2020 3:03:12 PM (GMT -4:00)