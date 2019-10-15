Louras cousins both died of gunshot wounds

Vermont's medical examiner has released the death certificates for the two cousins killed last week.

Nicholas Louras, 34, was found dead last week on the side of Lake Dunmore Road in Salisbury. The death certificate says he died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

That same day his cousin Christopher Louras, 33, was involved in a car chase and shootout with police in Rutland. Christopher Louras also died of a gunshot to the head. Christopher is the son of former Rutland Mayor Chris Louras.

Police believe the cases are related but they have not yet told us exactly how. Gov. Phil Scott says they could be drug-related.