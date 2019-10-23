Louras family speaks out after cousins killed by gunfire

We are hearing for the first time from former Rutland Mayor Chris Louras and his family.

His son, Christopher Louras, 33, was killed earlier this month after a police chase and shootout in Rutland. It followed the discovery of the body of his nephew, Nicholas Louras, in Salisbury. Nicholas Louras died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Police have linked the cases but haven't said exactly how they're related.

Wednesday, Chris Louras and his family issued this statement to Channel 3 News:

"We feel thankful and blessed with good friends and a strong community, which is more evident than ever. We are eternally grateful for the love and compassion people have shown, from friends and neighbors, and from members of the Rutland City Police Department.

"Our family was filled with love and opportunity, and it did not stop the curse of drugs and its heartbreaking impact. No one is immune. Through support of the Mentor Connector, we hope to help others who might otherwise face similar threats."

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Mentor Connector, which works with children whose families are affected by violence and addiction.