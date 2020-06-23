Low lake levels prompt warning from Coast Guard

The heat wave continued Tuesday, sending some Vermonters out on the water. With record high temperatures both in the air and in the water, lake levels are lower. And while some people are taking advantage of that, it also prompted a warning from the Coast Guard. Our Ike Bendavid explains.

No matter what you are doing, if you're outside, you can really feel the heat.

"Oh yeah, oh yeah, it's been real, real hot," said Brendon Orent of Burlington.

Orent fished by the boating access in Colchester Tuesday and noticed something when he looked out at the water.

"It definitely looks lower than normal, for sure," he said.

Orent wasn't the only one enjoying the water. Around the corner, kiteboarders filled the lake and the sky!

"It's a beautiful day," said Neal Blanchard of South Hero. "Everybody is out here kiteboarding."

Hot temps outside can make it exhausting out on the water.

"I'll tell ya', I had to take a couple dunks out there to cool off. It's pretty warm," Blanchard said.

The kiteboarders took advantage of the lower lake levels.

"This is a beautiful area to do it from because it's shallow. You can go a half a mile out and still stand up, which is really good," Blanchard said.

But for those who might have a bigger boat, the Coast Guard says beware.

"With the lake height going down, they should know that the places they transit earlier might not be as safe as they once were," said Nils Selander of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Especially if you are going out during this heat wave when the water is lower.

"They could think they are fine and strike bottom," Selander said.

The Coast Guard reminds people headed out on the water to always check the weather and tell someone your plans before you head out.