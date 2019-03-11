Low unemployment helping raise wages, slowing growth

Vermont's unemployment rate is at an historic low of 2.5 percent. High unemployment is a bad sign, but officials say the state's very low rate isn't necessarily good for the state either.

"Many want to use that number as saying we're doing wonderfully, and it really only tells half the story," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

A low unemployment rate helps drive up wages, and it has here in Vermont. Wages have risen faster than inflation in the last few years. But there's a downside to a 2.5 percent unemployment rate, too.

"What that is telling us in terms of numbers -- real numbers -- is less than 9,000 people are actively searching for a job," said Vermont Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle. With so few people looking for work, she say employers can't find the qualified workers they need to grow. "What we're hearing from employers, continuing to hear from employers, is that it's really hard to find people to fill their vacant jobs."

The governor says the state's demographic changes are the problem. The state's workforce has shrunk by more than 1,000 people in the last year. "There are more people dying than being born in this state. We have a stagnant population, we're getting older," Scott.

Scott spent time Monday meeting with young professionals, hoping they can help bring more workers to the state. "We need their help. I mean, it's all hands on deck as far as I'm concerned in trying to satisfy this challenge that we have, this workforce challenge," he said.

Eileen Belanger recently hired eight people at the Vermont State Employees Credit Union. She needs to fill 13 more positions and is struggling to find the right people. "A lot of companies are actually, they're going out and recruiting at other companies and that's how people move to other positions," she said. With such a tight labor market, she says qualified workers are in the driver's seat. "It definitely is an employees' market, a buyer's market. They call the shots."

The good news is the state has plenty of open jobs for all skill levels. "More than thousands, more than thousands, but, we don't know that number for sure," Kurrle said.

