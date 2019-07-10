Lucky Clarendon resident will win lumber lottery

It's hot enough outside right now that you probably aren't thinking about firewood, but a lucky person will get some for free in Clarendon.

Maintenance in the local cemeteries means several trees were cut or trimmed.

The Select Board approved a lumber lottery and a randomly selected resident will get that cut wood.

"With the hardwood that has been left over, what better way to give back to the taxpayer than to hold this lottery to give back to someone who really needs it?" said Heidi Congdon, the Clarendon town treasurer.

You have to be a Clarendon resident to enter. You can put your name in the running by contacting the town office. The drawing for the winner will be at the town's July 22 meeting.