Ludlow firefighters saves Thanksgiving for one family

A Ludlow family gets to enjoy Thanksgiving thanks to their local fire department. At 11 AM Thursday morning, firefighters got a call that someone's oven caught on fire at the Black River Overlook Apartments.

Samantha DeCarvalho grabbed her one, seven and nine-year-old boys ran out back and called 911.

Firefighters got there in about four minutes and put out the fire.

No one was hurt, but Captain Eric Lever told her the oven was off-limits.

The Ludlow Firefighters also gave the boys t-shirts, teddy bears and peace of mind.