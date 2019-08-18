Lunch time heroes

Quick thinking was on the menu at one local restaurant recently. Three women who spend all day keeping people healthy and safe, even did it during their lunch break.

Stephanie Draper and Mary Dix work at Milton Family Dentistry. Shannon Wright is a certified message therapist at Milton Chiropractic Center. Their two offices are separated by a 30 second walk on Route 7. Yet, Mary and Stephanie had never met Shannon, until fate brought them together one Wednesday afternoon, last month.

All three women came to the aid of 67-year-old, Vietnam Veteran, Larry Whitney, while they were having lunch at Zachary's Pizza.

"Even though it was only a matter of a couple of minutes, the anxiety level just shot right up," said Stephanie Draper.

Larry was eating a salad that day when he started to choke. Mary and Stephanie noticed something was wrong, so Mary sprang into action. Shannon noticed Mary having problems with the Heimlich Maneuver, so she went over to assist. Eventually, the food that was caught in Larry's airway was removed.

Mary Dix said, "I was cold. I couldn't stop shaking. It was almost like it happened to me."

"When I got back to my table, I was shaking and really grateful that it worked," said Shannon Wright.

For their respective jobs, Shannon, Mary and Stephanie are required to know the Heimlich Maneuver.

Milton's Public Safety Director, Taylor Yeates thinks more people should be required to know it.

"It's basically just abdominal thrusts," said Taylor. "It's something that we're taught in school sometimes and then when you join the adult world, it's just lost. It's not talked about again. It's definitely not practiced, but it can save lives."

This was not the first time Larry has choked while eating.

"It happened at home. It happened in the car," said Larry Whitney.

It's been a one of the effects of the Parkinson's disease he was diagnosed with, more than a year ago.

"It is something that we see pretty regularly," said Ashley Michaelis.

Ashley Michaelis is a Speech Language Pathologist and Dr. Deepak Gupta is a neurologist. Both work at the University of Vermont Medical Center and say Parkinson's is characterized by slowness of movement.

Dr. Deepak Gupta said, "The slowness of movement in the pharyngeal muscle, which helps us swallow the food we put in our mouth is also part of the same spectrum and that's why many of the patients with Parkinson's Disease can have swallowing difficulty."

A few weeks after the ladies saved him, Larry returned to Zachary's for an emotional reunion.

"I'm just thankful for the ladies being here," said Larry Whitney's son. He was there that day and said, "I tried, couldn't do it. I don't know what would have happened if they weren't there eating."

Time can heal, erase and even mend fences, but it was being at the right place at the right time, in a race against time, that brought these three neighbors even closer together.