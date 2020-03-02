Lund transitional housing program to close in June

The Lund Family Center will be closing Independence Place, the 20-year-old housing program in Burlington helping families battling addition.

Lund first announced the possible closure last year after the state of Vermont didn't renew its quarter-of-a-million contract for the transitional housing. Lund says they tried to find other funding but will now close at the end of June.

The program houses seven families each with the goal of helping them transition to independent living. Vermont's Department for Children and Familes said last year the state isn't cutting funding for people who need drug treatment, they're just trying to find a more cost-effective way to serve more people.

