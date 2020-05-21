Lunderville to take top job at Vermont Gas

A familiar face will take over the top job at Vermont Gas.

Neale Lunderville-File photo

Neale Lunderville was just named the next president and CEO. He takes over for Don Rendall, who is stepping down in September.

Lunderville has held a long list of high-profile jobs in Vermont. He led several state agencies under Gov. Jim Douglas, including administration secretary. He was also the Irene recovery officer after the tropical storm hit Vermont. Lunderville recently helped with Vermont's COVID-19 response. And he was previously the general manager at the Burlington Electric Department.

Lunderville has been consulting for Vermont Gas since last year, helping the company create a new climate plan. He will officially join the company in June and take over as leader on Oct. 1.

"I have a deep love for Vermont and a desire to be part of organizations that innovate, grow, and adapt to changes in our environment and economy," Lunderville said in a statement. "The VGS team exemplifies these traits. We are in very unusual times. As a trusted energy provider and industry innovator, VGS will have an essential role to play making our state more affordable and viable for families and businesses. I'm excited about the work ahead."