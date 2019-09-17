Lyft bans South Burlington driver charged with lewd act

The ride sharing service Lyft says it has permanently banned a South Burlington driver following allegations that he exposed himself to a customer.

Colchester Police say Thomas Rosser, 42, was bringing the victim from downtown Burlington to Colchester Saturday. She complained the backseat was too cold and so Rosser allegedly told her the heat worked better up front. But shortly after she moved to the passenger seat, police say he grabbed the woman's hand and placed it on his exposed genitals.

Rosser was arrested Monday for lewd and lascivious conduct. He is due to appear in court on Thursday.