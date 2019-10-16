Lyft driver doesn't realize she's driving getaway car after unwittingly picking up wanted man

Mariza Ruelas thought she was picking up a regular passenger, but later learned he was a wanted man.

"The guy seemed kind of anxious. He seemed desperate to go home," Ruelas said.

She said she drove past police investigating the scene of a hit-and-run on her way to pick up a rider. She said she didn't know the man who ordered the ride was wanted in connection to that investigation.

Just a few minutes later, officers stopped her car.

"Once I got pulled over and how he was acting, I kind of already knew obviously that they were looking for him," she said.

Police said that investigators heard the suspect involved in the crash has been picked up by a Lyft driver trying to flee the scene.

"The minute we drove off from that house, he was done for," Ruelas said.

Police say the suspects, Michael Magdaleno and Clarissa Roots, were arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run.

A spokesman for the police said this is the first time he's ever heard of anything like this.

"I don't know what was going through his mind," Ruelas said. "I don't know how desperate he was. I don't know what he was willing to do once we got away from that area."

Despite the stressful ride, Ruelas said she's still going to drive for Lyft.

"It's just like any other job," she said. "You have a risk and all kinds of stuff. You could work at a liquor store and someone could come in and rob you."

This story will be a tale to keep her futures passengers entertained.

"Now I've got a story to tell and my rides wont be so quiet," she said with a chuckle.

