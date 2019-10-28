Lyndon woman charged in crash that killed 3-year-old

A Lyndon woman now faces charges for a head-on crash that killed a 3-year-old boy last week.

Melinda Mitchell

Police say Melinda Mitchell, 28, wasn't paying attention last Monday when she drove around a curve on Route 5 in Lyndon and hit a car coming the other way.

Police say 3-year-old Dean Spicer, a passenger in the other car, was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where he later died. Sandra Leach, 41, of Lyndon, the driver of the car Spicer was in, was in critical condition.

Mitchell was arrested Sunday for gross gegligent operation-death resulting, among other charges. She was jailed for violating probation and was due in court Monday.

