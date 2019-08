A Lyndonville man is behind bars after firing multiple shots and threatening to kill his uncle.

Vermont State Police responded to the home on Brookside Lane just before 6:30 Saturday morning.

Lyndonville Police found that Michael Gilman, 22, had shot multiple rounds and then threatened to kill his uncle, Robert Gilman, 62.

Michael Gilman is facing multiple charges including felony aggravated assault.

He's scheduled to be in court on Monday.