Lyndonville takes bids for covered bridge repairs

We have an update on a Vermont covered bridge that was damaged by a truck.

In May, a produce truck hit the bridge in Lyndonville, causing a lot of damage.

The town manager tells WCAX News the town asked two companies to submit bids on the repairs. One is a local company and the other is a little farther away in New Hampshire. The town manager expects to have the company and final bid by Monday.

Upper Valley Produce owns the truck that hit the bridge and will ultimately pay for repairs.